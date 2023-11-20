US software firm Adobe said it is pulling its China-tailored software bundle from the mainland market following a business assessment, but vowed to maintain a long-term commitment to local clients.

After December 3, the Adobe mainland website will no longer offer the Creative Cloud China Photography Plan, which is currently sold via a partnership with e-commerce services provider Baozun, the San Jose, California-based company said in an emailed statement to the Post on Monday.

The decision was made based on an assessment of its business, Adobe said, without elaborating.

For now, customers can still subscribe to the 888 yuan (US$125) annual plan – which includes photo-editing apps Photoshop, Lightroom Classic and Photoshop Express – for up to five years through Adobe’s official online store on Alibaba Group Holding’s Tmall platform.

That store is also run by Baozun, a company that helps global brands from Intel to Microsoft manage their e-commerce presence in China.