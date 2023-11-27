Chinese smartphone maker Realme said it had shipped more than 200 million phones since it was established a little over five years ago, most of them outside China, with data showing it was the fifth-fastest smartphone maker to achieve this milestone.

Realme, owned by Chinese consumer hardware giant BBK Electronics which also owns the Oppo and Vivo brands, said it had reached the 200 million mark in the second quarter.

Data from market analytics firm Counterpoint Research shows that only four companies – Vivo, Huawei, Samsung and Apple – have taken less time to ship the same number of units. In total, just 14 companies globally have shipped over 200 million phones to date.

“We came into existence when there were over 700 smartphone brands in the world,” said Xu Qi, Realme’s chief marketing officer. “We are extremely proud that we have been able to be in the world’s top 10 brands for the past five years.”