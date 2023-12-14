Coinbase Global is rolling out spot crypto trading on its international exchange as part of a global expansion, saying some users are wary of US venues due to the country’s uncertain regulatory backdrop.

Institutional investors can initially trade bitcoin and ether against the USDC stablecoin from Thursday on the international platform, which currently focuses on derivatives, the company said in a statement.

“It’s really important to have both spot and derivatives trading side by side,” Greg Tusar, head of institutional product at Coinbase, said in an interview. “They help each other and ensure there’s a deep and liquid market. It’s part of an aggressive and very exciting road map.”