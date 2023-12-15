Chinese generative AI to account for a third of industry’s economic value by 2035, Beijing think tank says
- A research unit affiliated with China’s industry ministry predicts generative AI in China will produce US$4.2 trillion in economic value in the next 12 years
- The manufacturing, retail, telecoms and healthcare industries are leading adoption of these technologies, the group said, which have been proliferating in China
The adoption rate of generative AI – the technology driven by large language models like those powering OpenAI’s ChatGPT – has reached around 15 per cent in China, according to CCID. Manufacturing, retail, telecoms and healthcare are the four major areas driving the application of such technologies, Zhou Debao, an AI analyst for CCID, was quoted as saying by state broadcaster China Central Television.
The retail and telecoms industries led the use of AI with adoption rates of 13 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, followed by 7 per cent and 5 per cent for healthcare and manufacturing, Zhou said.
Since San Francisco-based start-up OpenAI launched the viral ChatGPT bot at the end of 2022, China has seen a boom in similar technologies.
The companies have been piloting the use of AI across their organisations and promoting it to potential clients as having the ability to boost efficiency.