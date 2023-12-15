South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Artificial intelligence
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
An AI sign seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on July 6, 2023. Photo: Reuters
TechTech Trends

Chinese generative AI to account for a third of industry’s economic value by 2035, Beijing think tank says

  • A research unit affiliated with China’s industry ministry predicts generative AI in China will produce US$4.2 trillion in economic value in the next 12 years
  • The manufacturing, retail, telecoms and healthcare industries are leading adoption of these technologies, the group said, which have been proliferating in China
Artificial intelligence
Ben Jiang
Ben Jiangin Beijing
Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese generative artificial intelligence (AI) will contribute 30 trillion yuan (US$4.2 trillion) worth of economic value, out of the industry’s 90 trillion yuan globally, by 2035, a Beijing think tank affiliated with China’s industry ministry predicted in a report.
In the near term, China’s generative AI market is expected to reach 10 trillion yuan this year as adoption accelerates across traditional industries, according to a summary of the report by the CCID Group, a research unit affiliated with Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), that was widely reported by the state media this week.

The adoption rate of generative AI – the technology driven by large language models like those powering OpenAI’s ChatGPT – has reached around 15 per cent in China, according to CCID. Manufacturing, retail, telecoms and healthcare are the four major areas driving the application of such technologies, Zhou Debao, an AI analyst for CCID, was quoted as saying by state broadcaster China Central Television.

AI translation helps Chinese web novels find more readers abroad

The retail and telecoms industries led the use of AI with adoption rates of 13 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, followed by 7 per cent and 5 per cent for healthcare and manufacturing, Zhou said.

Since San Francisco-based start-up OpenAI launched the viral ChatGPT bot at the end of 2022, China has seen a boom in similar technologies.

Incumbent Big Tech players including search engine giant Baidu, social media behemoths Tencent Holdings and ByteDance, and AI specialists SenseTime and iFlyTek have all jumped on the bandwagon and launched rival offerings for the domestic market.

The companies have been piloting the use of AI across their organisations and promoting it to potential clients as having the ability to boost efficiency.

Tencent, in claims similar to those of its peers regarding the versatility of AI, said that its Hunyuan model had been used in more than 180 services by October. This includes the conferencing app Tencent Meeting and web-based word processor Tencent Docs, along with its online advertising business and WeChat search.
New players continue to pile into the industry, according to CCID’s Zhou. More than 368 new AI-related start-ups have cropped up in China this year, meaning the country is averaging more than one new AI company per day.
As of July, China had more than 4,300 AI firms, Xu Xiaolan, vice-minister at the MIIT, told an audience at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai that month.
Post