Chinese generative artificial intelligence (AI) will contribute 30 trillion yuan (US$4.2 trillion) worth of economic value, out of the industry’s 90 trillion yuan globally, by 2035, a Beijing think tank affiliated with China’s industry ministry predicted in a report.

In the near term, China’s generative AI market is expected to reach 10 trillion yuan this year as adoption accelerates across traditional industries, according to a summary of the report by the CCID Group, a research unit affiliated with Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), that was widely reported by the state media this week.

The adoption rate of generative AI – the technology driven by large language models like those powering OpenAI’s ChatGPT – has reached around 15 per cent in China, according to CCID. Manufacturing, retail, telecoms and healthcare are the four major areas driving the application of such technologies, Zhou Debao, an AI analyst for CCID, was quoted as saying by state broadcaster China Central Television.

The retail and telecoms industries led the use of AI with adoption rates of 13 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, followed by 7 per cent and 5 per cent for healthcare and manufacturing, Zhou said.