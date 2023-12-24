Chinese tech IPOs to watch in 2024: global fast-fashion online retailer Shein leads the pack
- Shein, which is based in Singapore, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the United States
- Chinese tech firms’ bid to list overseas has been complicated by the country’s regulations and current geopolitical tensions
“China’s tech companies face strong headwinds in the form of the country’s stringent regulatory stance on tech and its fraught relationship with foreign economic powers like the US,” CB Insights said in its report.
“In China, what’s going to happen is that you’ll have two groups of companies,” said Drew Bernstein, co-founder and co-chairman of accounting firm Marcum Asia, which has been an auditor and adviser for Chinese companies since 1999.
“One group is going to be considered security sensitive, and they have to go public in the local markets, inclusive of Hong Kong,” Bernstein said. “The other group can go public outside China with government permission.”
Shein
The fast-fashion retailer – which moved its headquarters to Singapore from Nanjing, capital of eastern Jiangsu province, in late 2021 – was valued at more than US$66 billion after a fundraising in May.
The firm has also held talks with the London Stock Exchange for a possible public listing, according to a Sky News report earlier this month.
Horizon Robotics
“Didi was a big deal and that’s perhaps one of the reasons you’re not seeing a lot of IPOs [by Chinese companies],” Marcum Asia’s Bernstein said.
In the first six months of this year, there were only 66 technology and media firms based on the mainland that went public, down from the 124 that completed IPOs in the second half of 2022, according to consultancy PwC.
Lalatech Holdings
Hozon Auto
Chehaoduo
Yuanfudao
WeDoctor
Taoche
Second-hand car marketplace operator Taoche, another Tencent-backed start-up, was not covered by the CB Insights IPO list, but a recent Bloomberg report said it was considering an IPO by 2024, with the US among potential listing venues.
Avatr Technology