Microsoft Corp -backed OpenAI is in early discussions to raise a fresh round of funding at a valuation at or above US$100 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said, a deal that would cement the creator of ChatGPT as one of the world’s most valuable start-ups

Investors potentially involved in the fundraising round have been included in preliminary discussions, according to the people, who asked not to be identified to discuss private matters. Details like the terms, valuation and timing of the funding round have not yet been finalised and could still change, the people said.

OpenAI declined to comment.

The San Francisco, California-based company is set to complete a separate tender offer in early January, which would allow employees to sell their shares at a valuation of US$86 billion, Bloomberg previously reported. That is being led by Thrive Capital and saw more demand from investors than there was availability, people familiar with the matter have said.