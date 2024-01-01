Hong Kong-listed cryptocurrency firm Sinohope Technology Holdings Limited, formerly Huobi Technology, has seen losses expand in 2023, while it still has funds stuck in the bankrupt exchange FTX and amid plunging virtual asset prices that plagued the market for most of 2023.

Sinohope, which rebranded from New Huo Technology in September, reported a net loss of HK$288.7 million (US$37 million) for the first nine months of 2023, nearly 40 per cent greater than its net loss of HK$206.5 million in same period in 2022, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange last week.

The firm, known for its crypto investment services for institutions, said revenue from its asset management segment decreased 51.7 per cent from a year earlier, citing the drop in virtual asset prices as a reason. Revenue from crypto custodial, compliance and consultancy services fell 95.7 per cent, it said.

The company also noted that it has not been able to withdraw funds it deposited in the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. In a filing in November 2022, it said its wholly-owned subsidiary Hbit Limited had US$18.1 million worth of cryptocurrency at FTX, including US$13.2 million of client assets and US$4.9 million of company assets.