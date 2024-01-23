That increase was in stark contrast with the 22.6 per cent year-on-year decline recorded in 2022. Last year’s shipment volume remained behind the 351 million units shipped in 2021.

Domestic smartphone shipments totalled 289 million units last year, compared with 272 million in 2022, according to the latest report published on Monday by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a scientific research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Huawei Technologies’ popular Smart Pro 60 5G smartphones are seen on display at a store in Xian, capital of northwestern Shaanxi province, on September 9, 2023. Photo: Shutterstock

The positive 2023 China smartphone unit shipment figure from CAICT was also in contrast to market research firm IDC’s earlier forecast of a 3.6 per cent decline in domestic handset shipments last year to 276 million.

Domestic brands made up 231 million units, or around 80 per cent, of China’s total smartphone shipments last year, advancing slightly by 1.1 per cent from 2022, according to CAICT data.

Shipments of 5G smartphones also grew 11.9 per cent year on year to 240 million units last year. By contrast, 2022 5G handset shipments on the mainland fell 19.6 per cent from the previous year.

“The Chinese smartphone market is expected to see full-year growth in 2024”, despite lingering macroeconomic headwinds, Singapore-based IDC analyst Will Wong said in a report by the South China Morning Post earlier this month.

China’s revived smartphone growth would represent a bright spot in the global industry that has struggled with macroeconomic headwinds. Global smartphone shipments declined 3.2 per cent to 1.17 billion units last year, which marked the lowest full-year volume in a decade, according to an IDC report last week.