South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Smartphones
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
China’s solid smartphone market growth in 2023 showed improved consumer appetite for handset upgrades amid Beijing’s efforts to ease mounting pressure from debt, deflation and weak confidence. Illustration: Shutterstock
TechTech Trends

China’s smartphone market recovers in 2023 amid increased competition, Huawei’s strong comeback in 5G handset segment

  • Domestic smartphone shipments totalled 289 million units last year, compared with 272 million in 2022, according to official data
  • That increase was in stark contrast with the 22.6 per cent year-on-year decline recorded in 2022
Smartphones
Iris Deng
Iris Dengin Shenzhen
Why you can trust SCMP
China’s smartphone industry showed signs of recovery in 2023 with 6.5 per cent shipment growth from the previous year, according to official data, as the world’s largest handset market endured the country’s shaky economic recovery and saw domestic competition intensify amid Huawei Technologies strong comeback in the 5G segment.

Domestic smartphone shipments totalled 289 million units last year, compared with 272 million in 2022, according to the latest report published on Monday by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a scientific research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

That increase was in stark contrast with the 22.6 per cent year-on-year decline recorded in 2022. Last year’s shipment volume remained behind the 351 million units shipped in 2021.

The domestic smartphone industry’s performance in 2023 marked its first year-on-year growth since 2021, reflecting improved consumer appetite for handset upgrades amid Beijing’s efforts to ease mounting pressure from debt, deflation and weak confidence.
Huawei Technologies’ popular Smart Pro 60 5G smartphones are seen on display at a store in Xian, capital of northwestern Shaanxi province, on September 9, 2023. Photo: Shutterstock

The positive 2023 China smartphone unit shipment figure from CAICT was also in contrast to market research firm IDC’s earlier forecast of a 3.6 per cent decline in domestic handset shipments last year to 276 million.

Domestic brands made up 231 million units, or around 80 per cent, of China’s total smartphone shipments last year, advancing slightly by 1.1 per cent from 2022, according to CAICT data.

Shipments of 5G smartphones also grew 11.9 per cent year on year to 240 million units last year. By contrast, 2022 5G handset shipments on the mainland fell 19.6 per cent from the previous year.

“The Chinese smartphone market is expected to see full-year growth in 2024”, despite lingering macroeconomic headwinds, Singapore-based IDC analyst Will Wong said in a report by the South China Morning Post earlier this month.

Tech war takes a new turn as Huawei pushes 5G smartphones with mystery chip

China’s revived smartphone growth would represent a bright spot in the global industry that has struggled with macroeconomic headwinds. Global smartphone shipments declined 3.2 per cent to 1.17 billion units last year, which marked the lowest full-year volume in a decade, according to an IDC report last week.

US-sanctioned Huawei returned to the premium segment of the smartphone market last year with the launch last August of the Mate 60 Pro 5G handset, powered by an advanced home-grown processor that defied US tech restrictions.
The Shenzhen-based company’s new 5G smartphone and its advanced chip were hailed as symbolic of China’s ability to overcome tough US sanctions, fanning strong patriotic fervour that translated into robust domestic sales.
Huawei’s 5G comeback also reignited its rivalry with Apple, and the US tech titan has recently entered China’s smartphone price wars with widening iPhone discounts in the market. Major Chinese smartphone vendors, including Xiaomi and Honor, have also knocked down prices on their various Android models, although Huawei has not followed this strategy.
Post