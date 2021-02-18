China considers semiconductors a core technology in which it seeks self-sufficiency, and the tech has been at the centre of the US-China trade war. Photo: Bloomberg China considers semiconductors a core technology in which it seeks self-sufficiency, and the tech has been at the centre of the US-China trade war. Photo: Bloomberg
China considers semiconductors a core technology in which it seeks self-sufficiency, and the tech has been at the centre of the US-China trade war. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China tech war: US chip innovation is hurt by Beijing’s ‘mercantilist’ strategies, Washington think tank says

  • US think thank ITIF estimates that China’s protectionist policies have led to 5,100 fewer US semiconductor patents annually
  • Beijing has ramped up support for its domestic semiconductor industry amid US sanctions and increased tension between the two countries

Masha Borak
Updated: 11:00pm, 18 Feb, 2021

