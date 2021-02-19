People exit from the gate of Wistron, a Taiwanese-run iPhone factory at Narsapura, about 60 km from Bangalore on December 13, 2020. Photo: AFP People exit from the gate of Wistron, a Taiwanese-run iPhone factory at Narsapura, about 60 km from Bangalore on December 13, 2020. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Tech War

India’s visa curbs for Chinese workers hurting Taiwan tech firms that assemble iPhones for Apple

  • Indian PM Modi has banned hundreds of Chinese apps and slowed approvals for Chinese investment after a deadly clash along the disputed border
  • Last year, iPhone assemblers Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron, along with many others, pledged US$1.5 billion to set up mobile-phone plants in India

Topic |   China-India relations
Bloomberg
Updated: 11:55am, 19 Feb, 2021

