People exit from the gate of Wistron, a Taiwanese-run iPhone factory at Narsapura, about 60 km from Bangalore on December 13, 2020. Photo: AFP
India’s visa curbs for Chinese workers hurting Taiwan tech firms that assemble iPhones for Apple
- Indian PM Modi has banned hundreds of Chinese apps and slowed approvals for Chinese investment after a deadly clash along the disputed border
- Last year, iPhone assemblers Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron, along with many others, pledged US$1.5 billion to set up mobile-phone plants in India
