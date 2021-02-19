People wait in line in front of Huawei's flagship store for presales of the newly launched Huawei Mate40 mobile phone series in Shanghai, China, on October 23, 2020. Photo: AFP
Huawei said to cut smartphone output by 60 per cent in 2021 as US sanctions bite
- The Chinese telecoms giant has told suppliers it will order fewer smartphone components this year, the Nikkei reports
- Sanctions from the Trump era continue to block Huawei’s access to chips and other key US technologies
Topic | Huawei
People wait in line in front of Huawei's flagship store for presales of the newly launched Huawei Mate40 mobile phone series in Shanghai, China, on October 23, 2020. Photo: AFP