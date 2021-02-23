Visitors pass in front of a 5G advertisement during the MWC Shanghai trade show, held at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on June 27, 2019. Photo: Getty Images
MWC Shanghai kicks off major telecoms industry showcase amid US-China tech war, pandemic
- Many of the leading Chinese and global telecoms companies are expected to take part in this year’s MWC Shanghai
- The telecoms industry trade show will be available on the internet to visitors and exhibitors around the world via a virtual portal, My MWCS Online
Topic | US-China tech war
Visitors pass in front of a 5G advertisement during the MWC Shanghai trade show, held at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on June 27, 2019. Photo: Getty Images