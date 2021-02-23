Visitors pass in front of a 5G advertisement during the MWC Shanghai trade show, held at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on June 27, 2019. Photo: Getty Images Visitors pass in front of a 5G advertisement during the MWC Shanghai trade show, held at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on June 27, 2019. Photo: Getty Images
Visitors pass in front of a 5G advertisement during the MWC Shanghai trade show, held at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on June 27, 2019. Photo: Getty Images
Tech /  Tech War

MWC Shanghai kicks off major telecoms industry showcase amid US-China tech war, pandemic

  • Many of the leading Chinese and global telecoms companies are expected to take part in this year’s MWC Shanghai
  • The telecoms industry trade show will be available on the internet to visitors and exhibitors around the world via a virtual portal, My MWCS Online

Topic |   US-China tech war
Che PanTracy Qu
Che Pan in Beijing and Tracy Qu

Updated: 7:00am, 23 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors pass in front of a 5G advertisement during the MWC Shanghai trade show, held at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on June 27, 2019. Photo: Getty Images Visitors pass in front of a 5G advertisement during the MWC Shanghai trade show, held at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on June 27, 2019. Photo: Getty Images
Visitors pass in front of a 5G advertisement during the MWC Shanghai trade show, held at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on June 27, 2019. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE