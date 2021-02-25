ByteDance is reportedly moving the chief of news aggregator Jinri Toutiao to Singapore to head global research and development at TikTok. Photo: Getty Images
ByteDance said to appoint new R&D head at TikTok as US-China tension eases
- Zhu Wenjia, who currently leads ByteDance news aggregator Jinri Toutiao, will supervise TikTok’s product and technologies
- With a new US administration, ByteDance is planning new moves for TikTok’s China sibling, Douyin, including a potential New York listing
