Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, on her way to a hearing at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday, December 11, 2020. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou takes HSBC to court in Hong Kong to seek access to bank’s internal papers
- The application at the High Court of Hong Kong was filed in the name of Meng against HSBC on February 25, according to court papers
- Meng was detained by Canadian authorities in December 2018 at the request of the US Justice Department over claims that she had misled HSBC about Huawei’s business deals with Iran
Topic | Huawei
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, on her way to a hearing at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday, December 11, 2020. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP