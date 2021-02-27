Last week, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV released video recordings of last summer’s clash between Chinese and Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control in the disputed area, saying four people died in combat. Photo: AFP
China-India border clash: Shenzhen drone maker helps Chinese army keep tabs on ‘foreign force’, praises workers
- Drone maker Keweitai Enterprise Development praised two workers who sustained injuries while helping the Chinese army in clashes at disputed border
- The company’s WeChat post offers a glimpse at how private tech companies are helping augment Chinese military power
Topic | China-India border dispute
