Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), China's top chip maker, was placed on the US Entity List last year, cutting it off from components produced with US technology. Photo: Shutterstock
Semiconductors
Tech War

China will ‘vigorously support’ semiconductor industry, IT ministry head says, as country seeks self-sufficiency in chip-making

  • The head of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said China’s semiconductor industry grew three times faster in 2020 than global peers
  • The minister also acknowledged geopolitical challenges and addressed a new law regulating rare earths, important elements for chips

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 5:14pm, 1 Mar, 2021

