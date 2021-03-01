Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), China’s top chip maker, was placed on the US Entity List last year, cutting it off from components produced with US technology. Photo: Shutterstock
China will ‘vigorously support’ semiconductor industry, IT ministry head says, as country seeks self-sufficiency in chip-making
- The head of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said China’s semiconductor industry grew three times faster in 2020 than global peers
- The minister also acknowledged geopolitical challenges and addressed a new law regulating rare earths, important elements for chips
Topic | Semiconductors
