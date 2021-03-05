A SMIC company logo is seen in their factory in Shanghai, China, on September 7, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE A SMIC company logo is seen in their factory in Shanghai, China, on September 7, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
A SMIC company logo is seen in their factory in Shanghai, China, on September 7, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech War

US-China tech war: Suppliers to SMIC said to be struggling to get export licenses

  • The Trump administration placed SMIC on an entity list that requires US suppliers to obtain licenses to sell to the Chinese chip giant
  • Sources say approvals from the US government have been slow to come

Topic |   Semiconductors
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:48am, 5 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A SMIC company logo is seen in their factory in Shanghai, China, on September 7, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE A SMIC company logo is seen in their factory in Shanghai, China, on September 7, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
A SMIC company logo is seen in their factory in Shanghai, China, on September 7, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE