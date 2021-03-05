US President Joe Biden holds a semiconductor chip as he speaks before signing an executive order, aimed at addressing a global semiconductor chip shortage, at the White House in Washington, US, on February 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war: US Senate said to be mulling US$30 billion in funding to boost chipmaking sector
- US lawmakers are crafting a new bill to enhance US competitiveness against China in key tech areas such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors
- The package to shore up the US tech sector may include provisions to curb China’s access to US capital markets
Topic | Semiconductors
