A permanently closed Huawei store in Donlim Emperor Court, a shopping centre in the southern Chinese city of Foshan, Guangdong province, China, on March 4, 2021. Photo: Josh Ye
In China, Huawei’s smartphone star is quickly fading as US sanctions bite

  • The Chinese telecoms giant is expected to produce much fewer smartphones this year after US restrictions blocked its access to key hardware and software
  • Plunging supplies of Huawei phones are forcing franchise retailers to close stores or switch to selling other domestic brands

Josh Ye in Foshan and Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:00am, 8 Mar, 2021

