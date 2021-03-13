A pedestrian walks past advertisements at a Xiaomi Corp store in Hong Kong on December 2, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Xiaomi pushes to clear name after court suspends US investment ban on the firm
- A US court ruled against a Department of Defence ban, which prohibits US investors from owning shares in Xiaomi because of alleged Chinese military ties
- Xiaomi sued the US departments of defence and treasury in January, seeking to undo the ban
