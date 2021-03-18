Kevin Mayer, then-chief strategy officer at Disney, visits the company’s “accelerator” space in Glendale, California on July 13, 2015. Photo: AP Photo
Former TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer speaks publicly for the first time on his exit from ByteDance
- Mayer, who resigned last year as TikTok’s CEO after three months on the job, talks about his abrupt departure
- The former executive expresses disappointment at how former US president Donald Trump handled the TikTok saga
Topic | TikTok
Kevin Mayer, then-chief strategy officer at Disney, visits the company’s “accelerator” space in Glendale, California on July 13, 2015. Photo: AP Photo