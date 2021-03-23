The TikTok logo as seen outside the company’s US head office in Culver City, California on September 15, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Is TikTok sending data to China? Latest Citizen Lab research says probably not
- New research findings say that TikTok does not display “overtly malicious behaviour” and is not a threat to US national security
- Researchers find no evidence of censorship in TikTok but its sister app Douyin restricts some politically sensitive keywords
Topic | TikTok
