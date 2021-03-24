The Intel logo is displayed outside of the company’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on January 16, 2014. Photo: AFP The Intel logo is displayed outside of the company’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on January 16, 2014. Photo: AFP
Intel to spend billions to revive chip manufacturing in the US and chase TSMC

  • New Intel foundry business will make chips for other companies
  • CEO Pat Gelsinger says the company will invest US$20 billion in two new Arizona plants

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:05am, 24 Mar, 2021

