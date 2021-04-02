Flags of Taiwan and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) are displayed next to the company’s headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on October 5, 2017. Photo: Reuters
TSMC to spend US$100 billion over three years to grow chip capacity
- TSMC’s aggressive expansion is designed to capture rampaging chip demand
- Intel and Samsung are also investing heavily in semiconductor fabs
Topic | Semiconductors
Flags of Taiwan and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) are displayed next to the company’s headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on October 5, 2017. Photo: Reuters