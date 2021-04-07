An Indian court on April 6, 2021, that TikTok owner ByteDance must deposit around US$11 million in an alleged case of tax evasion. Photo: Reuters An Indian court on April 6, 2021, that TikTok owner ByteDance must deposit around US$11 million in an alleged case of tax evasion. Photo: Reuters
An Indian court on April 6, 2021, that TikTok owner ByteDance must deposit around US$11 million in an alleged case of tax evasion. Photo: Reuters
ByteDance
Tech /  Tech War

India court orders TikTok maker ByteDance to deposit US$11 million in tax evasion case

  • Tax authorities accuse Beijing-based ByteDance of suppressing transactions and claiming excessive tax credits
  • The company still has an Indian workforce of more than 1,000 after the country banned its TikTok app

Topic |   ByteDance
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:50am, 7 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Indian court on April 6, 2021, that TikTok owner ByteDance must deposit around US$11 million in an alleged case of tax evasion. Photo: Reuters An Indian court on April 6, 2021, that TikTok owner ByteDance must deposit around US$11 million in an alleged case of tax evasion. Photo: Reuters
An Indian court on April 6, 2021, that TikTok owner ByteDance must deposit around US$11 million in an alleged case of tax evasion. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE