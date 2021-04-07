An Indian court on April 6, 2021, that TikTok owner ByteDance must deposit around US$11 million in an alleged case of tax evasion. Photo: Reuters
India court orders TikTok maker ByteDance to deposit US$11 million in tax evasion case
- Tax authorities accuse Beijing-based ByteDance of suppressing transactions and claiming excessive tax credits
- The company still has an Indian workforce of more than 1,000 after the country banned its TikTok app
