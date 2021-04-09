Chinese supercomputer Sunway TaihuLight at the Chinese National Supercomputing Center in Wuxi, in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, on March 9. Photo: Xinhua Chinese supercomputer Sunway TaihuLight at the Chinese National Supercomputing Center in Wuxi, in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, on March 9. Photo: Xinhua
China’s blacklisted supercomputer organisations: who are they and what do they do?

  • The US added seven new supercomputing organisations to its Entity List, citing concerns that they were being used for weapons programmes
  • The groups are involved in China’s biggest supercomputer projects and include the location of Sunway TaihuLight, the country’s fastest supercomputer

Jane ZhangChe Pan
Jane Zhang  and Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 9 Apr, 2021

Chinese supercomputer Sunway TaihuLight at the Chinese National Supercomputing Center in Wuxi, in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, on March 9. Photo: Xinhua
