Some analysts say proposed US legislation could see a paradigm shift in US-China relations over technology. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China tech war: Beijing gives muted response to newest US initiative to redefine the country’s approach to global competition

  • Chinese officials have stayed mum on US Strategic Competition Act of 2021, legislation that could signal paradigm shift
  • Analysts say China has adopted measured response but counterpunch could follow

Masha Borak
Updated: 1:00am, 13 Apr, 2021

