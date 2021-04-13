Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Tech War

US-China tech war: supercomputer sanctions on China begin to bite as Taiwan’s TSMC said to suspend chip orders

  • TSMC said to be no longer accepting new orders from Phytium, one of seven Chinese entities involved in supercomputing blacklisted by the US last week
  • The blacklist could hurt China’s supercomputer efforts, but experts say it might not have much impact on military technology, a main concern of the US

Topic |   US-China tech war
Coco FengChe Pan
Coco Feng in Beijing and Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 13 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE