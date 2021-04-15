Trainees learn how to build and operate an EUV machine at the training centre at ASML Holding in Tainan, Taiwan, on August 20, 2020. Photo: Reuters Trainees learn how to build and operate an EUV machine at the training centre at ASML Holding in Tainan, Taiwan, on August 20, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Trainees learn how to build and operate an EUV machine at the training centre at ASML Holding in Tainan, Taiwan, on August 20, 2020. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war: ASML CEO says controlling chip sales to China won’t work

  • CEO of the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker says China will develop its own tool eventually
  • Company cannot sell advanced chip equipment to Chinese firms because of US-China trade tensions

Topic |   Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC)
Updated: 9:25am, 15 Apr, 2021

