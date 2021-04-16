US Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, seen here on March 25, has called for additional restriction on China’s access to American technology by requiring companies to a license to export electronic design automation chip-making tools. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China tech war: calls for more tech bans on China get louder in Washington
- In a letter this week, congressmen called for banning exports of electronic design automation software for chip design to China
- They have joined a chorus of ‘hawkish’ voices in Washington that want Biden to keep up pressure on China, following an aggressive push that started under Trump
Topic | US-China relations
