The Nasdaq MarketSite stands in New York City’s Times Square neighborhood on July 8, 2020. Chinese-listed companies risk being kicked off the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange if they do not allow US regulators to see company audits for three years in a row, something they cannot currently do under Chinese law. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese official blames US politics for lack of auditing agreement for US-listed companies
- A Chinese securities regulator blamed a shift in Washington’s political atmosphere for derailing progress made towards agreeable auditing standards
- US-listed Chinese companies face being ejected from the NYSE or Nasdaq if they don’t comply, which is not currently allowed in China
Topic | Boao Forum for Asia
The Nasdaq MarketSite stands in New York City’s Times Square neighborhood on July 8, 2020. Chinese-listed companies risk being kicked off the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange if they do not allow US regulators to see company audits for three years in a row, something they cannot currently do under Chinese law. Photo: Bloomberg