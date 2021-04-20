The Nasdaq MarketSite stands in New York City’s Times Square neighborhood on July 8, 2020. Chinese-listed companies risk being kicked off the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange if they do not allow US regulators to see company audits for three years in a row, something they cannot currently do under Chinese law. Photo: Bloomberg The Nasdaq MarketSite stands in New York City’s Times Square neighborhood on July 8, 2020. Chinese-listed companies risk being kicked off the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange if they do not allow US regulators to see company audits for three years in a row, something they cannot currently do under Chinese law. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese official blames US politics for lack of auditing agreement for US-listed companies

  • A Chinese securities regulator blamed a shift in Washington’s political atmosphere for derailing progress made towards agreeable auditing standards
  • US-listed Chinese companies face being ejected from the NYSE or Nasdaq if they don’t comply, which is not currently allowed in China

Iris Deng  and Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:31pm, 20 Apr, 2021

