The US Department of Homeland Security emblem is pictured at the National Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Centre (NCCIC) located just outside Washington in Arlington, Virginia, on September 24, 2010. Photo: Reuters
China-linked hackers used VPN flaw to target US defence industry, researchers say
- Ivanti researchers say hackers utilised a VPN vulnerability to access systems belonging to some customers
- FireEye researchers suspect at least one of the two hacking groups worked for Beijing
Topic | Cybersecurity
