A Waymo Chrysler Pacifica minivan in Chandler, Arizona, where the Google spinoff company is testing its autonomous vehicles. Photo: Handout
US-China tech war: senators renew push to advance self-driving cars to compete with China
- Democrat Gary Peters and Republican John Thune call for law amendments that make it easier to deploy autonomous vehicles in the US
- Current safety standards for cars are written with human drivers in mind
Topic | Autonomous driving
