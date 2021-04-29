A 12-inch wafer is displayed at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in Xinchu January 9, 2007. Photo: Reuters A 12-inch wafer is displayed at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in Xinchu January 9, 2007. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan says China is stealing technology and poaching engineers from the island

  • Taiwan is home to a world-leading semiconductor industry, leading to worries about industrial espionage
  • It is unclear when or if the proposal to amend the commercial secrets law could be passed

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:24am, 29 Apr, 2021

