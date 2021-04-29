China’s official app for digital yuan is seen on a mobile phone next to 100-yuan banknotes. Photo: Reuters
China digital currency: Fed’s Powell says Beijing’s approach would not work in US
- The Boston arm of the Fed is collaborating with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in a digital currency research
- China is already running pilot programmes to test out digital yuan
