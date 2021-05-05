The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
US asks TSMC to supply more car chips as the Taiwan chip giant is said to eye Arizona plant expansion
- Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said her department is working to get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to “prioritise the needs of our auto companies”
- Separately, TSMC is said to be planning up to five additional fabs in Arizona
Topic | Semiconductors
