European Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton speaks at a panel discussion during the Digital Life Design (DLD) innovation conference in Munich, Germany, on January 19, 2020. Photo: DPA
Europe wants Intel and TSMC to help bring advanced chip-making back to the continent
- Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said Europe was naive to outsource chip-making, with plans to boost 20-nanometre production and make 2-nm chips by 2030
- The European Commission hopes to double the continent’s 10 per cent market share in chip-making over the next decade, which has fallen from 44 per cent in 1990
Topic | Semiconductors
