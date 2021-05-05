European Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton speaks at a panel discussion during the Digital Life Design (DLD) innovation conference in Munich, Germany, on January 19, 2020. Photo: DPA European Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton speaks at a panel discussion during the Digital Life Design (DLD) innovation conference in Munich, Germany, on January 19, 2020. Photo: DPA
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech War

Europe wants Intel and TSMC to help bring advanced chip-making back to the continent

  • Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said Europe was naive to outsource chip-making, with plans to boost 20-nanometre production and make 2-nm chips by 2030
  • The European Commission hopes to double the continent’s 10 per cent market share in chip-making over the next decade, which has fallen from 44 per cent in 1990

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:05pm, 5 May, 2021

European Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton speaks at a panel discussion during the Digital Life Design (DLD) innovation conference in Munich, Germany, on January 19, 2020. Photo: DPA European Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton speaks at a panel discussion during the Digital Life Design (DLD) innovation conference in Munich, Germany, on January 19, 2020. Photo: DPA
European Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton speaks at a panel discussion during the Digital Life Design (DLD) innovation conference in Munich, Germany, on January 19, 2020. Photo: DPA
