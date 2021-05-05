Fuyao Glass Industry Group founder and owner Cao Dewang speaks at the SCMP China Conference in Hong Kong on November 2, 2015.
US-China tech war: Fuyao Glass owner Cao Dewang of American Factory fame to build a science and technology university
- Cao Dewang, who rose to international fame after being featured in American Factory documentary, plans to invest US$1.5 billion in building a new university
- Fuyao University of Science and Technology aims to bridge cooperation between applied and research science and technology
