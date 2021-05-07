A visitor views the exhibits during the 17th China International Semiconductor Expo in Shanghai on September 3, 2019. Travel and trade restrictions are now putting small Chinese semiconductors companies front and centre at domestic expos as the government pushes for self-reliance. Photo: Xinhua
With TSMC, ASML and Intel nowhere to be seen, China’s small semiconductor players take centre stage at industry expo
- Small Chinese companies are getting all the attention at a semiconductor expo in Chongqing after trade restrictions have made them more appealing options
- China’s domestic semiconductor industry has gotten a boost as the country scrambles for self-reliance in all parts of the industry supply chain
Topic | China technology
