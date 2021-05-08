A man uses a Chinese-brand Oppo phone at a shopping mall in Chennai, India, Oct. 8, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
India holds up wireless approvals for China-made devices, delaying product launches for HP, Xiaomi
- More than 80 import applications by US, Chinese and Korean firms have been pending since November, according to sources
- The long delay in approvals also underscores India’s strategy to cut China’s influence in its tech economy
