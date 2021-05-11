People visit a display of semiconductor device at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai, China March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
China’s top memory chip maker YMTC denies report that it has a secret plan to wean itself off US technology
- China’s top memory chip maker denies report it has set up a task force to wean itself off US technologies
- Industry experts say domestic substitution in China’s chip industry is becoming a clear trend as US-China tech war continues unabated
Topic | US-China tech war
People visit a display of semiconductor device at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai, China March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters