People visit a display of semiconductor device at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai, China March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters People visit a display of semiconductor device at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai, China March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
People visit a display of semiconductor device at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai, China March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Tech War

China’s top memory chip maker YMTC denies report that it has a secret plan to wean itself off US technology

  • China’s top memory chip maker denies report it has set up a task force to wean itself off US technologies
  • Industry experts say domestic substitution in China’s chip industry is becoming a clear trend as US-China tech war continues unabated

Topic |   US-China tech war
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 11 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People visit a display of semiconductor device at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai, China March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters People visit a display of semiconductor device at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai, China March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
People visit a display of semiconductor device at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai, China March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE