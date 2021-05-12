TSMC has joined a new lobbying group dominated by top American chip developers and users. Photo: Reuters TSMC has joined a new lobbying group dominated by top American chip developers and users. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war: Taiwan’s TSMC joins American chip coalition in another blow to China’s self-sufficiency drive

  • Major world chip makers and buyers set up a new coalition to bolster American semiconductor industry
  • New coalition may make it harder for China to achieve semiconductor independence from US technologies, analysts say

Masha Borak
Updated: 11:30pm, 12 May, 2021

