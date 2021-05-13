Engineers work at a semiconductor enterprise in Dalian, Liaoning Province. State media has emphasised that making chips is not only very difficult, but represents the pinnacle of global cooperation. Photo: Xinhua Engineers work at a semiconductor enterprise in Dalian, Liaoning Province. State media has emphasised that making chips is not only very difficult, but represents the pinnacle of global cooperation. Photo: Xinhua
Semiconductors
Chinese state media pushes back on chip nationalism after social media vilifies TSMC’s Nanjing expansion

  • Nationalistic calls to stop TSMC’s expansion in Nanjing have been brewing after the foundry giant said it would invest US$2.87 billion to boost output there
  • Xinhua warned that overhyping China’s progress in chip making could lead to ‘misguided confidence’ that hides the real challenges the country faces

Josh Ye
Updated: 7:00pm, 13 May, 2021

