Analysts say Xiaomi has created a template for Chinese businesses on how to deal with US sanctions. Photo: Wang Gang/VCG Analysts say Xiaomi has created a template for Chinese businesses on how to deal with US sanctions. Photo: Wang Gang/VCG
Tech /  Tech War

Xiaomi’s rare victory against US blacklist could pave the way for other Chinese tech giants

  • Smartphone maker has reached an agreement with the US government to remove itself from a blacklist that targets firms with Chinese military links
  • Xiaomi’s example will give hope to other Chinese tech firms, analysts say

Topic |   US-China tech war
Masha Borak
Updated: 4:49am, 14 May, 2021

