Analysts say Xiaomi has created a template for Chinese businesses on how to deal with US sanctions. Photo: Wang Gang/VCG
Xiaomi’s rare victory against US blacklist could pave the way for other Chinese tech giants
- Smartphone maker has reached an agreement with the US government to remove itself from a blacklist that targets firms with Chinese military links
- Xiaomi’s example will give hope to other Chinese tech firms, analysts say
Topic | US-China tech war
