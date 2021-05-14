Pedestrians walk past SMIC headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China tech war: China’s biggest chip maker SMIC facing possible delays at new Shenzhen plant due to US restrictions
- SMIC reported US$1.1 billion in revenue for the first quarter this year, up by 22 per cent from the same period a year earlier
- Co-CEO Zhao said restrictions on the company’s supply chain created ‘a lot of uncertainties’ in operational continuity and further capacity building
Pedestrians walk past SMIC headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg