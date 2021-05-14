Pedestrians walk past SMIC headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Pedestrians walk past SMIC headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China tech war: China’s biggest chip maker SMIC facing possible delays at new Shenzhen plant due to US restrictions

  • SMIC reported US$1.1 billion in revenue for the first quarter this year, up by 22 per cent from the same period a year earlier
  • Co-CEO Zhao said restrictions on the company’s supply chain created ‘a lot of uncertainties’ in operational continuity and further capacity building

Che Pan

Updated: 12:34pm, 14 May, 2021

