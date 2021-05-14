US President Joe Biden holds a chip as he speaks prior to signing an executive order aimed at addressing a global semiconductor shortage, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington on February 24. Congress is looking to boost basic research in semiconductors and several other areas, including AI and quantum computing, in a bill that would see more than US$110 billion spent over five years. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war: basic research in AI, semiconductors and biotech gets closer to US$110 billion boost in US
- The US Senate Commerce Committee authorised US$110 billion in spending over five years on basic research in several areas, including quantum computing
- China’s 14th five-year plan calls for basic research spending to reach 8 per cent of total R&D expenditures, without specifying an amount of money
