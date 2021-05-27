A model of Chinese BeiDou Navigation Satellite System is displayed during the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai city, Guangdong province, on November 7, 2018. Photo: AP Photo
US-China tech war: China’s GPS rival BeiDou poised to support industry worth US$156 billion by 2025
- The BeiDou satellite navigation industry is growing at an average annual rate of 20 per cent, said Xinhua
- China has been pushing for the adoption of BeiDou as an alternative to the US-owned GPS
Topic | Space
A model of Chinese BeiDou Navigation Satellite System is displayed during the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai city, Guangdong province, on November 7, 2018. Photo: AP Photo