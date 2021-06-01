Photo taken on Aug. 6, 2020, shows iPhones at an Apple store in Beijing. China is an important market for Apple products, as well as being a key supply chain partner. Photo: Kyodo
US-China tech war: Apple puts China squarely at the apex of supplier list, bucking talk of decoupling and scrutiny of its vendors
- Nearly one-third of the newly shortlisted companies are from the Chinese mainland, according to a Post analysis of Apple’s supplier list for 2017 and 2020
- The increase in the number of mainland companies used by the iPhone maker highlights the importance of China in global hi-tech supply chains
