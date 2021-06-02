People view the exhibits at the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, Hebei province, on May 20. China has been pouring resources into artificial intelligence and other critical technologies in a push to close the gap with the US. Photo: Xinhua
US-China tech war: Beijing-funded AI researchers surpass Google and OpenAI with new language processing model
- The WuDao 2.0 natural language processing model had 1.75 trillion parameters, topping the 1.6 trillion that Google unveiled in a similar model in January
- China has been pouring money into AI to try to close the gap with the US, which maintains an edge because of its dominance in semiconductors
Topic | Artificial intelligence
