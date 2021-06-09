People visit a display of a semiconductor device at the Semicon China trade fair in Shanghai on March 17. The number of new chip-related companies in China rose threefold in the period January to May compared with the same period in 2020. Photo: Reuters People visit a display of a semiconductor device at the Semicon China trade fair in Shanghai on March 17. The number of new chip-related companies in China rose threefold in the period January to May compared with the same period in 2020. Photo: Reuters
People visit a display of a semiconductor device at the Semicon China trade fair in Shanghai on March 17. The number of new chip-related companies in China rose threefold in the period January to May compared with the same period in 2020. Photo: Reuters
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech War

New Chinese semiconductor firms have tripled in 2021 as Beijing and Washington jockey over technological supremacy

  • The number of new company registrations in the semiconductor industry from January to May tripled in China, bolstered by generous national subsidies
  • As China pursues self-sufficiency in semiconductors, Washington is seeking to counter Beijing with a new bill funding domestic fabrication

Topic |   Semiconductors
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 7:00pm, 9 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People visit a display of a semiconductor device at the Semicon China trade fair in Shanghai on March 17. The number of new chip-related companies in China rose threefold in the period January to May compared with the same period in 2020. Photo: Reuters People visit a display of a semiconductor device at the Semicon China trade fair in Shanghai on March 17. The number of new chip-related companies in China rose threefold in the period January to May compared with the same period in 2020. Photo: Reuters
People visit a display of a semiconductor device at the Semicon China trade fair in Shanghai on March 17. The number of new chip-related companies in China rose threefold in the period January to May compared with the same period in 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE