People visit a display of a semiconductor device at the Semicon China trade fair in Shanghai on March 17. The number of new chip-related companies in China rose threefold in the period January to May compared with the same period in 2020. Photo: Reuters
New Chinese semiconductor firms have tripled in 2021 as Beijing and Washington jockey over technological supremacy
- The number of new company registrations in the semiconductor industry from January to May tripled in China, bolstered by generous national subsidies
- As China pursues self-sufficiency in semiconductors, Washington is seeking to counter Beijing with a new bill funding domestic fabrication
Topic | Semiconductors
